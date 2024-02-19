US House Of Representatives Congress Member Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Paul A. Gosar, Member of Congress of the United States House of
Representatives has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear President Aliyev,
I extend my sincere congratulations to you on your reelection as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people
have overwhelmingly and resoundingly delivered to you yet another
mandate to lead the government. The people have placed their trust
in you and have rewarded you for being a decisive and strong leader
who puts Azerbaijan first.
I also trust that you will continue the good work that you have
been doing for Azerbaijan and in developing the relationship with
the United States. Every country deserves a strong and competent
leader who puts the interests of the people first and who is
dedicated to peace and prosperity both at home and abroad.
As you begin your new term, I hope our two nations will
strengthen our economic and security cooperation. The bilateral
relationship between our two countries is mutually beneficial and
should continue to grow and strengthen.
Once again, congratulations to you on your reelection. May God
bless you and all Azerbaijanis, and may your new term see peace,
prosperity and great success.
Sincerely,
Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S.
Member of Congress of the United States House of
Representatives"
