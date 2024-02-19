One More Resident Accedes To Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. One more company has received the status of a resident of Agdam Industrial Park, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

Greys.A. Ltd. has been granted resident status in Aghdam Industrial Park. The company intends to start producing cement and concrete additives on park grounds. This initiative, with an expenditure of 6.5 million manat ($3.8 million), is expected to produce 35 permanent jobs, according to the publication.



Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, stated during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023 that more than five enterprises (enterprises producing wallpaper, several types of footwear, roofing, pipe and box profiles, ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and various metal products, etc.) are planned to start working in Aghdam Industrial Park.

"It is expected that the residents will invest more than 190 million manat ($111.7 million) in the industrial park and create more than 1,700 jobs. The products to be manufactured at these industrial enterprises will be primarily aimed at meeting domestic demand, and at the next stage will be exported under the Made in Azerbaijan trademark." As of today, residents of the industrial park have invested over 15.3 million manat ($8.9 million), about 120 permanent jobs have been created," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, 21 business entities were granted resident status in Aghdam Industrial Park, and 6 entrepreneurs were granted non-resident status.

The Agency for Development of Economic Zones was established as a state legal entity on the basis of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by Decree No. 1257 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev On Measures to Improve Management of Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts and Agroparks" dated January 22, 2021.

