One More Resident Accedes To Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. One more company
has received the status of a resident of Agdam Industrial Park,
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.
Greys.A. Ltd. has been granted resident status in Aghdam
Industrial Park. The company intends to start producing cement and
concrete additives on park grounds. This initiative, with an
expenditure of 6.5 million manat ($3.8 million), is expected to
produce 35 permanent jobs, according to the publication.
Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones
Development Agency (İZİA) under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan, stated during the press conference dedicated to the
results of activity for 2023 that more than five enterprises
(enterprises producing wallpaper, several types of footwear,
roofing, pipe and box profiles, ventilation, fire-fighting
equipment, and various metal products, etc.) are planned to start
working in Aghdam Industrial Park.
"It is expected that the residents will invest more than 190
million manat ($111.7 million) in the industrial park and create
more than 1,700 jobs. The products to be manufactured at these
industrial enterprises will be primarily aimed at meeting domestic
demand, and at the next stage will be exported under the Made in
Azerbaijan trademark." As of today, residents of the industrial
park have invested over 15.3 million manat ($8.9 million), about
120 permanent jobs have been created," he emphasized.
Meanwhile, 21 business entities were granted resident status in
Aghdam Industrial Park, and 6 entrepreneurs were granted
non-resident status.
The Agency for Development of Economic Zones was established as
a state legal entity on the basis of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park LLC by Decree No. 1257 of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev On Measures to Improve Management of
Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts and Agroparks" dated January
22, 2021.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.