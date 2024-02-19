QC Reviews New Draft Specifications For Energy Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber's Trade and Research Committee organised a seminar titled“Energy Performance and Testing Requirements” to examine the key energy performance requirements for electrical appliances. The seminar aimed to gather insights from the Qatari private sector regarding these requirements before their approval and implementation.

Qatar Chamber board member and Vice-Chairman of the committee, Abdulla bin Mohamed Abdulrahim Al Emadi, inaugurated the seminar. Dr. Eng Nasser bin Hamad Al Mirqab Al Hajri and Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al Abdul Gabbar from the Qatar General Organization for Standardization spoke during the seminar.

Also in attendance were Dr. Saif Al Hajari, and numerous representatives from companies and agencies operating in the domestic electric appliances market.

The seminar covered draft energy specifications for high-capacity and small-capacity air conditioners, electrical washing machines and dryers, refrigerators and freezers, lighting products, and water heaters.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi stated that the seminar aimed to educate private sector representatives about draft specifications for certain electrical appliances and their energy performance requirements. He noted that it also sought to gather input from manufacturers and agencies operating in Qatar. He urged companies in this sector to submit their proposals within two months.

In a presentation, the Qatar General Organization for Standardization reviewed energy efficiency drafts for electrical household appliances, emphasizing that the draft standards are preliminary and subject to adjustment.

It called on manufacturers and agencies of electrical appliances in Qatar to submit their proposals and views on these drafts within two months before they are recommended to the GCC Standardization Organization. During the seminar, guidelines for the application of the Gulf Technical Regulation for low voltage electrical appliances and equipment were discussed for 13 categories of electrical appliances and equipment. This includes the Gulf Conformity Tracking Symbol (GCTS) – a QR code. These measures greatly contribute to the protection and safety of consumers from non-standard electrical appliances.

The primary objective is to provide safety requirements for low voltage long-term household electrical appliances, including air fans, refrigerators, freezers, cooling and freezing devices, washing machines, centrifugal dryers, food mixers, fruit juicers, bread roasting devices, hairdryers, heaters, microwave heaters, water heaters, sockets, chargers, connectors, and adapters.

The restriction of these devices will initially be applied on an optional basis for a period of six months before becoming mandatory.