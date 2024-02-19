Bayern Munich Faces Nine-Year Low After Shocking 3-2 Defeat Against Bochum

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, Bayern Munich experienced an unexpected 3-2 loss to underdog Bochum, marking their third consecutive defeat for the first time since 2015. This defeat places them eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race. The recent setbacks include a 3-0 league loss to Leverkusen and a 1-0 defeat against Lazio in the Champions League, intensifying the pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel. Despite Tuchel's claim that the loss was unjustified and due to extreme bad luck, Bayern's troubles deepened as defender Dayot Upamecano received his second yellow card, leading to a penalty and subsequent red card.

Bochum capitalized on the penalty, with Kevin Stoeger converting to secure a 3-1 lead. Harry Kane managed to pull one back for Bayern with three minutes remaining, but a potential equalizer was missed when Kane's header went straight to Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann. The match began with Bayern scoring early through Jamal Musiala, ending their goal drought of over three hours.

Tuchel expressed frustration at his team's missed opportunities, emphasizing the numerous high-quality chances that were not converted. Bochum fought back, with Takuma Asano leveling the score after 38 minutes, followed by Keven Schlotterbeck's header putting them ahead. Fan protests against the Bundesliga's investment plan caused a 12-minute delay in the second half, but Bochum maintained their resilience against Bayern.

With just over 10 minutes left, Upamecano's clash with Stoeger resulted in a red card for the second consecutive match. Stoeger's successful penalty secured Bochum's victory, although Bayern's Mathys Tel assisted Kane in narrowing the gap. Stoeger expressed immense relief, while Bochum coach Thomas Letsch highlighted the significance of defeating a talent-packed Bayern team.

In another Bundesliga match, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt played to a 3-3 draw, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring a last-minute equalizer for Freiburg. Despite Frankfurt's lead, they failed to clear a corner, allowing Gregoritsch to head in the decisive goal. The match featured back-and-forth action, frustrating Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp, who lamented his team's missed opportunities. Omar Marmoush, Ansgar Knauff, and Vincenzo Grifo were among the goal-scorers in this thrilling encounter. The draw leaves Frankfurt four points ahead of Werder Bremen in the race for the last European spot.

