Hamed bin Zayed Crowns the Champions of the UAE President Cup







Nibras Passion and RB Kingmaker captivate the audience with exceptional performances in the President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses

Abu Dhabi, 18th February 2024: The 31st edition of the President Cup, organised by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC), concluded with remarkable success, drawing attention to its special planning and high level of participation. The Abu Dhabi racecourse witnessed fierce competition and outstanding performances from both riders and horses. Distinguished guests, among them HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Lt. Colonel Staff Pilot Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and HE Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, graced the event, alongside horse racing enthusiasts, making it a memorable experience.



The event featured elite riders and over a hundred horses competing in seven races across various categories.

Trained by Ibrahim Al Hadhrami and with Connor Beasley in the saddle, Singasong Al Maury owned by HE Abdullah bin Touq won first place in the inaugural race for Purebred Arabian horses of the evening, Al Mahatta Fort. Covering a challenging distance of 1600 metres, the victory came with a substantial prize of 80,000 dirhams, accompanied by an impressive time of 01:46:59 minutes.

In the second race, Meeqat owned by Mr. Ali Khalfan Al Shawi claimed the first position in the Wathba Stallions Cup (for private owners only) over a distance of 1600 metres. Jockey Sandro Paiva led the way under the supervision of trainer Ahmed Al Mehairbi, recording a time of 01:45:97 minutes. The prize value for the second race was 70,000 dirhams.

Securing victory in the Arabian Triple Crown (Round 1) third race over a 1600-metre distance was Diyaah from the Liwa Stables. The race, with a prize of 230,000 dirhams, saw the dynamic duo of jockey Sandro Paiva and trainer Mohammed Daggash take the lead, achieving a recorded time of 01:44:39 minutes.

Unlimited representing 'Al Reef' Stables claimed the title in the fourth race, 'Dhayah Fort', covering a distance of 2200 metres. With a prize value of 80,000 dirhams, Jockey Charlie Bennett and trainer Dr Jaber Bittar orchestrated the win, achieving a recorded time of 02:32:89 minutes.

Heros de Lagarde for HE Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Nasser Al-Hashar claimed the fifth race, Liwa Oasis, over a distance of 1400 metres with a prize value of 300,000 dirhams. Jockey Connor Beasley and trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami recorded a time of 01:30:23 minutes.

HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan crowns the winner of the sixth race, the highly anticipated HH the President Cup, over a distance of 1400 metres, with a prize value of 380,000 dirhams. Nibras Passion, owned by Mr. Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, and led by Patrick Dobbs under the supervision of trainer Ismail Mohammed, recorded a time of 01:24:12 minutes.

His Highness also crowned the winner of the seventh race, HH the President Cup, over a distance of 2200 metres, in the presence of HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The winner, RB Kingmaker from the National Stables, led by Richard Mullen under the supervision of trainer Hilal Al Alawi, recorded a time of 02:26:56 minutes, and secured the highest prize of the exceptional evening, amounting to 4,500,000 dirhams.



In his reflections on the success of this extraordinary event, HE Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC, expressed his immense gratitude to HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support to the club and the Arabian horses in particular. He stated: ''His Highness' attention and support have a major influence on the success of the evening in this distinguished manner.''



His Excellency also thanked the partners and all those who contributed to the success of the President Cup this year, emphasising the significance of horse racing as a competition seamlessly blending passion and excitement, adding: 'This distinctive event reflects the profound engagement with horse racing in the UAE and underscores the enthusiastic participation of the audience, further solidifying its position as one of the prominent sports events in the seasonal calendar. We look forward to more enjoyable moments and inspiring challenges in the world of horse racing in the coming season.'

The attendees had their share of instant and entertaining prizes inspired by horsemanship, adding a touch of fun and excitement to their unforgettable experience. In addition to the chance to win valuable prizes through a draw, three gift vouchers ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 5,000 were offered.







