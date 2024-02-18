The Warriors Win Kuwait Ice Hockey League '23-24 For First Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- The Warriors win the Kuwait Ice Hockey League for men in the (2023-2024) season for the first time after defeating their opposition the Stars 10-5.

The final match was played after a successful season organized by Kuwait Winter Games Club spanning 20 matches with six tough teams participating.

Vice President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah said in his remarks to KUNA, following his attendance in the finals, that the committee is dedicated to supporting winter Olympic games as they are as important as summer Olympic games.

The Warriors' captain Abdullah Al-Maraghy said that the competition this season was fierce which positively effects the preparations for the international tournament emphasizing his and the teams joy after winning the title. (end)

msa







MENAFN18022024000071011013ID1107868412