Make a difference, generate social, environmental and economic benefits by working with the University of Melbourne to leverage its precinct innovation ecosystem for large-scale impact

Learn about our partners needs and identify opportunities to connect them to incredible talent and cutting-edge research to come up with collaborative solutions for challenges of our time 17% super, benefits, and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Step into an impactful, purpose-driven role and help to set-up a Fishermans Bend innovation ecosystem, placing highest calibre research, industry, entrepreneurs, high-degree students and other elite thinkers in a co-located and purposefully designed precinct to drive impact and foster solutions for the major societal challenges.

Reporting to the Director, of Innovation Precincts and collaborating closely with the Executive Director of Fishermans Bend, you will deliver the Fishermans Bend Industry Engagement Plan, seeking to engage partners of choice for tenancy and partnership opportunities for the Fishermans Bend Campus. You will work closely with various University colleagues to engage industry partners to create and foster an innovation ecosystem and deliver collaboration and innovation development in the precinct.

The Partnership Development Manager – Fishermans Bend is responsible for co-developing and evaluating new opportunities with prospective tenants and partners, scoping new projects and product services, and managing selected transactions and agreements in line with the strategies and goals of Innovation Precincts within I&E and the Fishermans Bend Campus Development Project Team.

Your responsibilities will include:



Develop and lead the recruitment of partners of choice to the commercial leasing spaces of the University's Fishermans Bend campus. Ensure all commercial leasing spaces available in the Fishermans Bend campus have secured committed tenants by readiness to occupy, estimated July 2026.

Curate and facilitate participation in the precinct from a diverse and coherent mix of stakeholders for collaborative research, industry partnerships, novel education and workforce development offerings connected into growth sectors, innovation, commercialisation and new company formation, and community engagement. Identify and convene diverse internal and external capabilities, expertise and organisational partners to create new collaboration opportunities aligned to the Precincts vision.

Who we are looking for

As an engaging and skilled communicator with a high EQ and strong business acumen, you understand how to build credibility and generate buy-in from senior and C-suite stakeholders. You should have a high degree of initiative and be a self-starter comfortable with experimenting with new ways of doing things and working in new and rapidly evolving environments. With a high degree of autonomy and initiative, you are looking to join a purpose-driven team and support the evolution of our complex, unique – and very exciting – innovation precinct. A business-savvy go-getter with a keen interest in research and an eye for strategic growth opportunities, you will be passionate about our mission to make a positive difference.

The incumbent thrives in a dynamic and fast paced environment and demonstrates a highly collaborative and agile approach, and previous experience of dealing in ambiguous settings is essential.

You will also have:



Relevant tertiary qualifications and demonstrated experience and expertise in the development and delivery of commercial services within a complex organisation, preferably within a digital technology and/or STEM-M context, and/or commercial education and training services background, or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and education/training.

A high-level understanding of engineering, design and advanced manufacturing processes, products and technologies, their application, and commercialisation approaches and pathways. Knowledge and experience with company formation and early enterprise development, also with skills development and student industry experience and graduate employment programs.

Substantial experience in leading and holding financial accountability for business development activities and/or commercial educational/training experience. Ability to manage multiple partner accounts. Experience, understanding and effectiveness at working in the interface between academia, business/corporate and government and related sectors.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team –“Research, Innovation and Commercialisation”

Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC) is the central facilitator of research funding in the University, taking advantage of the full diversity of research funding opportunities.

This role sits in the Innovation and Enterprise (I&E) portfolio of RIC, which supports the delivery of the University's strategic vision and objectives as it relates to major mission-driven research programs, funding schemes focused on translation such as MRFF, major bid development, business development, industry partnerships, IP protection, research translation and impact – particularly commercialisation and technology transfer, and includes innovation precinct developments such as Melbourne Connect and Fishermans Bend.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require any reasonable adjustments to the recruitment process, please contact the email address listed at the bottom of the page.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

