Military Oath-Taking Ceremonies Held In Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2024, approved by the
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
Military Oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held in the
Azerbaijani Army on February 18, Azernews reports,
citing the country's Defense Ministry.
The ceremonies were declared open after the Battle Flag was
brought to the parade ground in accompaniment of military
orchestra.
First the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and
Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then
the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised
to be loyal to the Motherland.
Representatives of the Defense Ministry and the command staff of
military units called the new recruits to be loyal to the
Motherland, the state and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to serve
in an exemplary and disciplined manner, to study the secrets of
weapons and equipment in depth, and to improve their combat
readiness, to fulfill the orders of the commanding staff timely and
accurately, to be ready for to defend Azerbaijani territories any
time.
The ceremonies ended with a solemn march of personnel in front
of the grandstand.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107868297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.