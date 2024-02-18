Shell Egypt Participates As 'Partner' In 7Th Edition Of EGYPES 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Shell Egypt announced its participation as a 'Partner' in the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES ) 2024, one of the region's premier energy conferences and exhibitions.

EGYPES will be taking place from February 19-21 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla. Shell Egypt will leverage the event to further the conversations amongst relevant public and private sector stakeholders towards accelerating Egypt's transformation into a regional energy hub.



A number of senior Shell representatives will be speaking at the EGYPES, with Eugene Okpere, Shell Executive Vice President for Exploration, Strategy & Portfolio, as speaker at the panel titled“The energy trilemma and the continued importance of fossil fuels” at the Strategic Conference.

Dalia El Gabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, will participate in a panel discussion titled“The Evolution of Natural Gas & LNG” on the second day of the event. With gas currently meeting a quarter of the world's energy needs, and serving both energy security and the transition to lower carbon emission solutions, El Gabry will highlight Shell's commitment to addressing the growing need for affordable and reliable energy.



El Gabry stated,“Shell Egypt has an optimistic outlook on the Egyptian market. Despite global economic and geopolitical challenges, the MENA region, and Egypt in particular, have demonstrated a high degree of resilience owing to a visionary approach that relies on long-term planning and solidifying the industry's infrastructure.”

She added that Shell's support of EGYPES this year is a testament to their belief in a holistic industry framework embracing all kinds of energy with an eye on energy security.



“Stemming from our belief that the private sector is a key stakeholder in unlocking the industry's complete value chain, at Shell Egypt, we are intensifying collaborative efforts with the Egyptian government, aligning with the nation's aspirations to evolve into a pivotal regional energy hub.”

Wafaa El Ashry, Shell Egypt's HR Manager, will contribute insights to the broader dialogue by participating in a panel discussion on“Millennials and Gen Z Perspectives on Careers in Energy” on February 21, highlighting the importance of talent management and retention of such groups across the sector.



On the social investment front, more than 60 young men and women from the Shell NXplorers program will present solutions addressing energy sustainability, using NXplorers complex thinking methodologies, tools and creative problem-solving skills, through a student competition, the results of which will be announced during EGYPES 2024. Their solutions will lie at the intersection of technology and engineering in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Egypt Vision 2030 towards a more sustainable future.



Through its joint ventures, Shell Egypt has also been shortlisted in two categories of the EGYPES Sustainability in Energy Awards. With nine curated categories, the EGYPES Awards shine a spotlight on solutions to challenges faced by the energy industry, while championing energy security and the transition to a lower carbon future. Judged by a panel of global experts in decarbonisation, technology, sustainability, and climate change, EGYPES Awards winners will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony as part of EGYPES' Sustainability in Energy Conference.



Shell Egypt looks forward to actively engaging with industry leaders, and stakeholders through EGYPES 2024, contributing to the ongoing dialogue on shaping the future of Egypt and the region's energy landscape.