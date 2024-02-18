Putin frames Ukraine war as existential for Russia

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the gravity of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, characterizing it as a "matter of life and death" for Russia and suggesting that its outcome could determine the nation's fate. Since the commencement of hostilities in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Kremlin has consistently portrayed its military intervention as essential for Russia's survival, seeking to rally patriotic sentiment among a populace that may exhibit varying degrees of engagement with the war.



In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, excerpts of which were shared on social media platforms, Putin underscored the significance of events unfolding on the Ukrainian front, framing them as pivotal moments not merely for tactical positioning but for Russia's overarching destiny. Putin's remarks reflect the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to shape the narrative surrounding the conflict and reinforce its portrayal of the situation as an existential struggle.



The Russian leader's comments came in response to inquiries regarding his recent two-hour interview with American presenter Tucker Carlson, a platform the Kremlin utilized to propagate its perspective on the war. During that conversation, Putin delved into Russian history and repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state, drawing ire from authorities in Kiev and Western counterparts alike.



Addressing criticism of his extensive discourse on Russian history during the interview, Putin acknowledged the challenge of conveying such complex narratives to Western audiences, particularly Americans. He highlighted the vast historical timeline of Russia, tracing back to the year 862, contrasting it with the comparatively shorter history of the United States, which he noted began over 300 years ago. Putin's remarks underscore the perceived difficulty in bridging cultural and historical contexts to convey Russia's perspective effectively to international audiences.



Overall, Putin's framing of the Ukrainian conflict as an existential struggle for Russia reflects the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to shape narratives and garner support for its actions both domestically and abroad, underscoring the complexities and stakes involved in the unfolding crisis.

