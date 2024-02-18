Orthodox Church of Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

(MENAFN) In a historic move, Greek lawmakers have defied staunch opposition from the Orthodox Church of Greece and nearly half of the population to legalize same-sex marriages in the country. The contentious bill, approved by 176 out of 300 lawmakers in the Greek parliament on Thursday, marks a significant shift in the nation's social landscape. Despite the divisive nature of the legislation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated Greece's status as the 16th European Union member to embrace "marriage equality," hailing it as a milestone for human rights.



Mitsotakis, who praised the move in a statement on social media, emphasized that Greece is evolving into a progressive and democratic country committed to European values. The Prime Minister's New Democracy party, along with the support of four left-wing parties, successfully pushed the bill through parliament, highlighting the cross-party collaboration on this contentious issue. However, the legislation faced opposition from within Mitsotakis' own party, revealing internal divides on matters of LGBTQ+ rights.



Greece had previously legalized same-sex civil partnerships in 2015, providing limited rights and benefits to such couples. However, the new bill signifies a major step forward by granting full parental rights to married same-sex partners. Nevertheless, there are exceptions, as gay male couples are still prohibited from having children through surrogate mothers.



Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, a vocal opponent of the bill, argued in parliament that same-sex marriage is not a human right and questioned its alignment with international obligations. He asserted the belief that children have the right to parents from both sexes, reflecting the deeply rooted conservative perspectives that persist within Greek society.



The legalization of same-sex marriage in Greece sets the stage for a continued societal debate, as the country grapples with the intersection of tradition, religious beliefs, and evolving attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights. The decision also places Greece among a growing number of European nations embracing inclusivity and equality, further illustrating the complex dynamics at play in the global struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.





