Yermak In Munich: NATO Needs Ukraine As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen held a meeting of the International Task Force on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

That's according to the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

The event was also attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, co-chair of the Alliance 90/The Greens Omid Nouripour (Germany), and former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Yermak noted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a direct consequence of the fact that our country was not allowed to join NATO over the past two decades.

"Ukraine needs NATO, but the Alliance also needs Ukraine. And it needs it as soon as possible. Uncertainty on this issue will allow Russia to justify the continuation of the war. Inviting Ukraine would be a signal of determination from NATO allies. It would send a strong signal to Putin that the threat of further military aggression will not prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. This would remove the main justification for Russia to continue the war," he said.

Yermak said noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was part of Moscow's broader strategy to undermine the European security order.

"Success in Ukraine will inspire Putin to further aggression. Impunity breeds new crimes," he added.

At the same time, he said, Ukraine has demonstrated on the battlefield that it can be a valuable asset to the collective security system. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained unique combat experience, and the Ukrainian defense industry has great potential and is developing rapidly.

According to him, helping Ukraine defend itself and prevent further aggression contributes to strengthening European security in general, which is why the International Task Force on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine was established on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking to the media after the meeting of the International Task Force in Munich, Yermak noted that the Kyiv Security Compact developed by the previous Task Force became the basis for the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine adopted by the leaders of the G7 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. In furtherance of these arrangements, our country has already signed three bilateral agreements on security commitments with the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Work is underway on relevant documents with other countries.

He said that over the past two years, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated that they are capable of winning this war, but partners should support Ukraine and provide the necessary assistance.

"Everything that needs to happen must happen in time. This is a historic moment, it will be a historic anniversary summit in Washington. And it is absolutely right, as Mr. Rasmussen said, this is indeed our goal – an invitation to join NATO, because Ukraine needs NATO and NATO needs Ukraine," Yermak said.

He emphasized that a sufficient amount of weapons and ammunition should be provided to Ukraine, and our country will defend not only itself, but also peace in Europe.

"Because Putin's invasion of Ukraine is only part of his strategy. Rest assured, he already knows his next target. And if someone talks about some kind of aggravation for us, Ukrainians, it sounds a little strange, because the situation in Ukraine, where millions of people live in a state of war, cannot be aggravated further," Yermak said.

Rasmussen, for his part, added that over the past two years, partners have provided Ukraine with unprecedented assistance and support, including arms supplies, but given Russia's power, this is not enough, and assistance needs to be increased.

"We have to do much more. The first step should be the immediate lifting of all restrictions on arms supplies. We must supply the Ukrainians not just with what is needed, but with the maximum amount possible. Germany must provide Taurus missiles, the United States must provide long-range weapons. We must deliver fighter jets, drones, and everything else that Ukrainians need as soon as possible. We have done enough so far for Ukraine to survive. What we must do now is to provide what Ukraine needs to win. This should be a strategy of victory," Rasmussen said.

The former NATO Secretary General added that he believes it is time to invite Ukraine to join NATO, and the International Task Force will work on arguments that will convince the allies.