(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica's Digital Animation Industry is Promoted in the World ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle 5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024 Culture & Lifestyle The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Carnival around the World, Different Customs a Lot of Fun Culture & Lifestyle Tips for Expats Moving Abroad With a Lot of Their“Stuff”: The Most Efficient Way of Achieving This

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Science & Technology Updated: February 13, 2024 Costa Rica's Digital Animation Industry is Promoted in the World

The country participated for the 11th time in an international fair

By TCRN STAFF February 14, 2024130 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadScience & Technology TCRN STAFF - February 13, 2024Are Robots, Machines and AI Replacing Ticos at Work? Culture & Lifestyle Carlos Silva - February 13, 2024❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 13, 20245 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024 TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

From February 4 to 7, Costa Rica promoted the talent and creativity of its digital animation industry at the Kidscreen Summit 2024 fair, in San Diego, California. The country was represented by a delegation made up of the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and four prominent Costa Rican digital animation studios such as MarteStudio, Estudio Shout, Herald Entertainment and La Sala Post.

The event brought together more than 1,800 attendees from more than 50 countries, and had the participation of world-renowned studios such as Nickelodeon, BBC Kids, Disney Junior, Warner Bros, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, YouTube, Sony Kids, among others.

Highlighting the country's natural intelligence through the Esencial Costa Rica stand, the Costa Rican delegation promoted the digital animation sector, and also had the opportunity to test their productions with industry experts, consolidate business relationships with distributors, broadcasters and producers; as well as learning about trends in the sector through talks with industry professionals and a close understanding of international competition.

“Participation in the Kidscreen Summit had the objective of promoting the talent of Costa Ricans to the digital animation industry. At PROCOMER we are committed to continuing to offer Costa Rican companies the opportunity to connect with strategic actors in the sector. The Costa Rica stand has been designed with the theme“Fun by Nature”, reflecting the quality and creativity of the country's digital animation sector,” commented Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager at PROCOMER.

. 3D & 2D Animation

. Storytelling & Illustration

. Character Design & Concept Art

. Rigging, Texturing, Shading & Lighting

. Live Action & Motion Graphics

. Sound Design, Music & Dubbing

. AR/VR, VFX, Editing & Compositing

. Creation of intellectual properties for distribution, sale, broadcasting, etc.

In addition, around 15 business meetings were held with strategic players in the sector in one-on-one meetings.

According to PROCOMER data, at the end of the third quarter of 2023, exports from the computer, information and telecommunications sector (sector to which digital animation belongs) reflected a growth of more than $190 million, compared to the same period in 2022.

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado