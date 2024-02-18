Thailand Allocates THB 50M Medical Aid For Foreign Tourist Accidents

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sport announces THB 50 million medical funding to aid foreign tourists in case of any accident during their trip in the popular island destination. The ministry has implemented the initiative in collaboration with the National Institute of Emergency Medicine under the Ministry of Public Health.

On the development, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said,“The Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Srettha Thavisin, approved the compensation payments for tourists in the case of accidents or loss. Thus, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has initiated the“Assistance Scheme for Foreign Tourist Injury and Casualty” as part of our ongoing efforts to assure tourist safety and boost tourist confidence in Thailand.”

The THB 50 million medical aid will be used to provide foreign tourists with relief on a case-by-case basis in the event of any accident, crime and other unfortunate event or disaster. However, it must not be caused by tourists' carelessness, intention to commit illegal acts or have circumstances that risk causing the incident.

Foreign tourists are eligible for coverage if they have valid passports and must be visiting Thailand between January 1 to August 31, 2024 with a tourist visa or for the purpose of tourism only.

The compensation rate in the case of death is up to THB 1 million. In the case of permanent organ loss, loss of sight, or permanent disability, a payment of THB 300,000 will be given. In the case of accident injuries, actual medical expenses will not exceed THB 500,000.

The MOTS has initiated the“Thailand Traveller Safety” (TTS) system via where foreign tourists can register online for the protection and coverage.

“As well as the MOTS, the TTS system can also be accessed by the Tourist Police and the NIEM for initial screening of tourists whether they are eligible to apply for relief. Data collection is done discreetly under Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act,” said Mongkon Wimonrat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, MOTS.

To apply for the“Assistance Scheme for Foreign Tourist Injury and Casualty” project, tourists can submit their applications at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Provincial Tourism and Sports Office (nationwide), or the Tourist Assistance Centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport (24/7), or via email: ..., or by sending by post to Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

