Record Number Of Athletes To Take Part In Azerbaijan Rowing Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A record number of athletes will take part in the Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, which will be held according to the calendar plan approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoeing and Rowing Federation (AKAF) for 2024, Azernews reports.

The competition will be held on February 23-24 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center located in Mingachevir.

More than 100 rowers born in 2006-2007, 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 from Baku and Mingachevir will compete for the first place. This is a record figure at domestic rowing tournaments held in recent years.

The winners will be awarded diplomas and medals. At the same time, the honored athletes will take part in the international regatta "President's Cup-2024" dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and will be included in the national team.