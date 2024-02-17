Russia Has Influence In Any European Country - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has influence in every country in Europe. The presence of a Russian trace in certain states or processes is only a matter of time.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, Russia's influence is present in any European country. After Putin came to power, the Russians began to be as active as possible in building up their presence abroad. It is only a matter of time before the Russian footprint will be found in certain countries and processes. We will definitely see such connections," Danilov said.

As reported, according to Oleksandr Kraev, an expert at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism", the situation with the blocking of the Ukrainian border by protesters from neighboring European countries shows a possible scenario of a "perfect storm" that Russians could create at some point to achieve their goals in the war against Ukraine.