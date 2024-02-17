ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle Lauds Chennaiyin FC After Hard-Fought Win Over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH Highlights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Owen Coyle, the head coach of Chennaiyin FC, praised his team following their hard-earned victory against Kerala Blasters FC, marking a return to winning form in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.



Aakash Sangwan's goal emerged as the decisive factor in the match, as Chennaiyin FC maintained their undefeated streak against the Blasters on home turf. The hosts not only commanded possession of the ball but also generated greater opportunities and made more attempts on goal than their rivals.

Chennaiyin FC clinched their fourth victory of the season, elevating them to the eighth spot in the standings. With this outcome, Coyle's squad halted their three-game losing streak in the league.

Expressing satisfaction with his team's performance, the seasoned head coach remarked that the three points were well-earned and deserved.

“We were outstanding tonight, from the first whistle to the last,” Coyle said in the post-match press conference.

“Tonight was going to be difficult because we had a very, very good opponent. Kerala Blasters FC is a wonderful team. They are not one of the big spenders in the league. Ivan (Vukomanovic) does a remarkable job. He's a proper football man, but also a really good man. They had injuries and they brought young players in. I know how difficult it was going to be (for them). But we fully deserved the three points. From the first whistle to the last, we were the best team. And then we find ourselves down to 10 men. We had to show a different side to us. So it was important to get the clean sheet. Because we know we can create chances and score," he added.

Chennaiyin FC opened the scoring in the second half and persisted in creating numerous clear-cut opportunities thereafter. Despite their efforts, Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, who substituted the injured Sachin Suresh in the first half, made a series of impressive saves to limit his team's deficit to just one goal. Coyle expressed confidence that his team could have increased their lead but nonetheless expressed satisfaction with securing the three points.

“Aakash (Sangwan) scored a wonderful goal. We did have some other chances as well. Rahim (Ali) did brilliantly (well) to get through (the opposition defence) on a couple of occasions but he worked so hard and it was nice to play an Indian as a No 9. The three points were massive. It puts us right back in the mix for the top six, which I told you, we'll give ourselves a fighting chance. But the big thing is we're building as we have to do,” he further said.



Back on their home ground, Chennaiyin FC treated their fans to a memorable victory, igniting celebrations among the supporters. With five out of their remaining eight league matches scheduled at home, they aim to replicate this success throughout the season. Coyle commended both the home and away fans but reserved special praise for the passionate Chennaiyin FC supporters who rallied behind the team.

“The fans were outstanding. Kerala Blasters FC come with huge supporters as they always do. All credit to them. Their fans, home or away, are outstanding. But our fans were outstanding from the first whistle to the last. (There were present in) all sides of the stadium. Got behind the team particularly when we were down to 10 men with Kerala (Blasters FC) bringing the pressure. Don't think there'd been any saves actually but they did bring the pressure. They put a couple of good balls in and we had to deal with that, stand up and counter. So overall, all in all, a very good night's work. We'll enjoy it tonight and tomorrow, let's get focused and get ready for Mumbai (City FC) at home because that becomes another big, big game,” he revealed.