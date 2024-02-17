Lucky Visitors Win Attractive Prizes At DTM's Grand Raffle Draw

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : A grand raffle draw on general entry tickets was held on the closing day of Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on February 10 in front of visitors.

Lucky visitors won attractive prizes that included complimentary return air tickets, for Jeddah/Medina, the Maldives, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram as well as hotel stays and dinner coupons for couples at various star hotels and resorts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata.

Shafiqul Islam, ticket no 8569, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Jeddah/Medina route, courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Masfucul Amin, ticket no 6843, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Maldives route, courtesy US-Bangla Airlines. Jahedul Kabir Bhuiayan, ticket no 6318, won a single air ticket on Dhaka-Dubai route, courtesy Jazeera Airways. Fahmid, ticket no 7282, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Bangkok route, courtesy US-Bangla Airlines. Robiul Islam Khan, ticket no 8556, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Bangkok route, courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines.







Kazi Wahidul Alam, Salahuddin Ahmed and AKM Shahidul Hasan taking out winning coupons during the grand raffle draw of DTM 2024

Bashar, ticket no 9836, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Delhi route, courtesy Air India. Md Sayed, ticket no 8157, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Mumbai route, courtesy Vistara. Tonoy Chakroborty, ticket no 8878, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Kolkata route, courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Rony, ticket no 5166, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Kolkata route, courtesy NOVOAIR.







Kazi Wahidul Alam, Salahuddin Ahmed and Mesbah-ul Islam taking out winning coupons during the grand raffle draw at Sonargaon Hotel

M Hasan, ticket no 9291, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy InterContinental Dhaka. Md Saem Bhuiyan, ticket no 5317, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka. Md Hasibur Rahman, ticket no 8811, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Dhaka Regency. Sudipto Chaki, ticket no 5417, won two nights stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Long Beach Hotel. Md Mejanur Rahman, ticket no 7366, won two nights stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy D'more, Bandarban. Opu, ticket no 8237, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa. Tipu Sultan, won two nights three days stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Sikdar Resort and Villas. ABM Sirajul Hossain, ticket no 6533, won a dinner for couple, courtesy InterContinental Dhaka. Rashiqul Hasan, ticket no 9616, won dinner for couple at Cafe Bazar, courtesy Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka. Sayed Abdullah, ticket no 9642, won family tickets for four persons at FlyDining in Cox's Bazar.

Prizes will be handed over to winners at a function to be held in Dhaka shortly. Winners will be contacted over their cell phones in due course of time.