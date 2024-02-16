Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company Begins To Create Container Convoys

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has held consultations with carriers regarding the creation of the first barge container convoys sailing towards the Middle Danube and the Upper Danube.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC is preparing to launch barge container convoys sailing towards the Middle Danube and the Upper Danube. The company offers the delivery of containers to the Danube ports of Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, and Romania's Port of Constanța,” the report states.

The company has already started consultations with carriers regarding the involvement of the required number of containers to create the first convoys.

Currently, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has 25 self-propelled vessels (20 in reserve) and more than 200 barges. The ministry believes that the company's resources and capabilities are enough to intercept the flow of containers by road.

A reminder that, since the Ukrainian Sea Corridor was launched, a total of 18 million tonnes of cargo has been exported to 32 countries, including 12.7 million tonnes of agricultural products.

Photo: Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, Facebook