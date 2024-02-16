Records Were Broken, Estimates Surpassed In Miller & Miller's Two Days Auctions, Held Feb. 10 & 11

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, February 16, 2024 -- Records were broken and estimates were surpassed in two days of auctions held February 10th (Canadiana) and 11th (Canadian Folk Art) by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. Heading the list of top performers was the renowned Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis (1901-1970), whose paintings Black and White Cat and Gulls at Harbour gaveled for $50,150 and $36,580, respectively.



All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyerï¿1⁄2s premium.



ï¿1⁄2We had a great Canadiana sale on February 10th with strong objects in a wide variety of categories,ï¿1⁄2 said Peter Baker, auction advisor for the sale. ï¿1⁄2Collectors and dealers were able to acquire some unique and rare items but there are always surprises, both high and low, which kept the buyers on their toes. The two paintings by Maud Lewis reflected high interest in her works.ï¿1⁄2



Baker added, ï¿1⁄2The miniature redware pieces, including a Brownscombe jug, attracted a lot of attention. Some exceptional hooked rugs were offered, with a Grenfell Mission ï¿1⁄2Shadowsï¿1⁄2 being the top performer bringing $4,750 and many other opportunities for some good buys. Other Canadian art included Inuit sculpture and some early stonecut prints that sold above estimates.ï¿1⁄2



The runner-up top lot on February 10th was a spectacular 18th century Quebec armoire, which gaveled for $27,140. It had a high double-paneled frieze and bold cabriole feet and boasted a warm pine patina and robust construction. It was pictured in The Early Furniture of French Canada (Jean Palardy). The doors and sides had panels in a transitional Louis XIV/XV style.



A masterful Nova Scotia foot stool in the Lunenburg Germanic tradition with original red/green paint and exuberant geometric carving blew past its $1,000-$1,500 estimate by more than 200 percent to finish at $24,780. The skirt was deeply shaped with a carved star flanked by two wings, while the top had notched corners and a large carved diamond with a rosette positioned at the center.



A rare stoneware picture frame made by John Marx (Brantford, Ontario, circa 1860s-1890s), an intricate and beautiful piece that was signed on the reverse and boasted a lovely lattice design and dark glaze, bested its estimate of $1,800-$2,500 by more than 200 percent to achieve $21,240. The aforementioned Grenfell Missions ï¿1⁄2Shadowsï¿1⁄2 rug measured 33 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 45 ï¿1⁄2 inches.



ï¿1⁄2Rounding out the February 10th sale was a large collection of carved and inlaid boxes with several 18th century examples selling well along with rarities such as a Baldwin Hill & Company fur trade dag knife bringing $8,260,ï¿1⁄2 Baker pointed out. The circa 1856-1860 knife, 14 inches in length, had a double-edged steel blade and the original wooden handle affixed with brass rivets.



The February 11th Canadian Folk Art auction was no less impressive, with Maud Lewisï¿1⁄2s Gulls at Harbour leading the way, followed by a coastal village with lighthouse painting by another acclaimed Nova Scotia artist, Joe Norris (1924-1996). The vibrant enamel on wood panel was housed in its original flower frame as created by Norris, which sold for $30,680, considerably more than estimate and a new auction record for the artist.



ï¿1⁄2We had fierce bidding and competitive spirit on an international level,ï¿1⁄2 said Sandra May, an art advisor for the sale. ï¿1⁄2Exceptional results were posted for East Coast masters like Maud Lewis, Joe Norris and Joe Sleep, and it was good to see strong results for Cyril Hirtle, whoï¿1⁄2s finally seeing the results he deserves. His painting in the sale sold for over 400 percent of the low estimate.ï¿1⁄2



The February 10th Canadiana auction featured the Richardson, Blevins, Morawetz & Molson Foundation collections and contained 331 lots of Canadiana, pottery, stoneware, textiles, art and Canadiana furniture. The nearly 500 registered bidders placed a total of 7,405 online bids. 100% of lots were sold; 56 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. The sale grossed $430,847.50.



The February 11th Canadian Folk Art auction showcased works from the Maritime Provinces, Ontario and Quebec and contained 215 lots of folk art, art, Canadiana and decoys. The 292 registered bidders combined to place a total of 4,853 online bids. 99 percent of lots were sold, while 66 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. The auction overall grossed $432,322.50.



Online bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.



To watch a YouTube video wrap-up of the Feb. 10 sale, visit



To watch a YouTube video wrap-up of the Feb. 11 sale, visit:



Next up for Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is a Schuco Toys auction on Friday, March 1st, featuring the late Howard Meyer Legacy collection; and a Petroliana & Advertising auction on Saturday, March 2nd. Both will feature live phone bidding and online bidding through the Miller & Miller website and LiveAuctioneers. Watch the website for details as dates draw near.



To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, visit their website.

