HUAWEI Gopaint Worldwide Creating Activity Ignites Creative Sparks In Collaboration With The Confucius Institute At The University Of Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Huawei's GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, in collaboration with the Confucius Institute at University of Dubai (CIUD) and the Department of Student Service (DSS), took center stage on February 7, 2024, igniting a blaze of creativity and innovation on the vibrant grounds of the University of Dubai.

With a strong partnership between Huawei and CIUD and the support of DSS, this event marked a significant milestone in fostering artistic expression and cultural exchange within the university community under the theme "GoPaint – Unleashing Creativity on the Silk Road."

The event commenced with a riveting workshop led by the esteemed President of the University of Dubai, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki. Dr. Al Bastaki's visionary leadership and impassioned encouragement set the tone for an immersive experience that ignited the creative spirit of participants. His commitment to cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation resonated throughout the event, inspiring students to push the boundaries of their artistic expression.

In collaboration with the Confucius Institute at University of Dubai (CIUD) and the Department of Student Service (DSS), Huawei's GoPaint event unfolded as a vibrant celebration of creativity and cultural exchange. Over 50

stunning GoPaint works were unveiled, showcasing the diverse talents and perspectives of Dubai University's student community. CIUD played a pivotal role in coordinating and facilitating the event, underscoring its commitment to promoting cultural understanding and collaboration.

The University of Dubai, renowned for its diverse and talented student body, provided the perfect backdrop for this electrifying showcase of creativity. With a commitment to fostering excellence in education and innovation,the university has consistently achieved international distinction and accreditation across its diverse academic programs in business, law, engineering, and IT.

Huawei's commitment to empowering individuals to engage in artistic pursuits was exemplified through its latest innovation, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2”. Equipped with cutting-edge features such as a flexible OLED screen and the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), this revolutionary device served as the ultimate canvas for participants to unleash their creative potential.

Participants were further incentivized with exciting prizes, including the Best Creative Award, Best Visual Award,Best Storytelling Award, Most Popular Award, and Honourable Mention. These awards not only recognized outstanding artistic achievement but also motivated participants to push the boundaries of their creativity and leave an indelible mark on the global art scene.

As the Huawei GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity at Dubai University draws to a close, the legacy of creativity and innovation continues to resonate, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of artists and innovators.

About the Confucius Institute at University of Dubai: The Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai (CIUD) is the first Confucius Institute in the Gulf region, which was officially established in 2011 jointly by the University of Dubai and Ningxia University in China. Besides providing quality Chinese language courses to students and individuals from all over the world in the UAE. It is dedicated to enhancing people's understanding of the Chinese language and culture through language teaching and cultural exchange activities between China and the United Arab Emirates. Since it was founded, CIUD has been very successful and active in adding a lot of value to the Chinese community and the community in the local region.

About HUAWEI GoPaint: HUAWEI GoPaint is a global initiative by Huawei aimed at fostering creativity and empowering individuals to express themselves through digital art.