Nakheel Sponsors UAE Tour 2024 Prestigious White Jersey

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Nakheel, the world leading master developer, is sponsoring the UAE Tour 2024, the only UCI World Tour cycling race in the Middle East, for the sixth consecutive year. Nakheel is sponsoring the prestigious White Jersey, which will be awarded to the best young rider under the age of 25 on each stage of the Tour. The sixth edition of UAE Tour will take place from 19 to 25 February featuring over 1028 kilometres of racing across seven stages.

These stages comprise two mountain stages, four sprint stages and a high-speed team time trial. The fourth stage of the competition, a crucial sprint stage, begins at 12:30pm on 22 February and takes riders along a scenic 173-kilometre route that passes through many of Nakheel's key developments, such as Dubai Islands, which is popular for triathlons and cycling races, and through the Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Heights neighbourhoods. The UAE Tour takes place across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and features a challenging course across desert and mountain terrain that attracts some of the world's most highly regarded cyclists to compete.

One of Nakheel's core commitments is to encourage an active, healthy and holistic lifestyle for Dubai residents and visitors, through partnering with initiatives which call for participation from the local community as well as from international visitors. Many of Nakheel's communities feature cycling tracks for the enjoyment of residents. Meydan, (the master developer which Nakheel provides management services to), owns and manages the highly popular DXBIKE within the prestigious Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, which also includes an 8.4km cycling track with views of the Dubai skyline.

Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation's Dubai Islands Open Challenge race. In 2023, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai's vision. Nakheel's waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai's original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel's master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai's citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM's three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel's expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality's project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental's portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.