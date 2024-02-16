President Of Israel Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16 . Israeli
President Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his victory in the early presidential election,
Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
It is my sincere pleasure to share my congratulations to you on
the occasion of your re-election to continue serving your people as
President of Azerbaijan.
Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has built and sustained two
decades of stability, economic development, and religious freedoms.
I am certain that your re-election will continue to ensure a bright
future of prosperity for your nation.
The State of Israel deeply values its relationship with the
Republic of Azerbaijan. Our bilateral ties provide vital economic,
security, and political benefits, and we are committed to this
robust and ongoing partnership.
I am personally thankful for the opportunity to work with you to
further build and enhance the bonds between Azerbaijan and Israel.
I will remain ever grateful and humbled by warm and moving
hospitality that you showed Michal and myself during our visit to
your beautiful nation last year.
I look forward to working with you to continue deepening the
ties between our nations, as we strive to promote our mutual
interests in the years to come", the letter says.
