Russia Invites Palestinian Factions For Talks

Moscow, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Russia has invited Fatah and Hamas, among other Palestinian organizations, to Moscow for discussions on reconciliation."We have invited all representatives of the Palestinians, and all political forces that have representatives in various countries, including Syria and Lebanon, to hold talks on Palestinian reconciliation," said Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, during a press conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.