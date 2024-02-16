Must Read: RBI Releases Important Faqs For Paytm Payments Bank Users

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken steps to ease the transition process for users of Paytm Payments Bank by releasing a detailed list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). This initiative aims to address concerns among customers and merchants while ensuring a smooth shift from Paytm Payments Bank.

RBI granted an additional 15-day extension, setting the new deadline for Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to cease deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags to March 15, 2024. This extension comes after an earlier directive issued on January 31, 2024, instructing PPBL to halt these activities after February 29, 2024.

The central bank emphasized that this extension is in the best interest of PPBL's customers and the public, allowing more time for individuals to make alternative arrangements. Take a look at the FAQs released by RBI

FAQs on Bank Accounts with Paytm Payments Bank:

Yes. You can continue to use, withdraw, or transfer your funds from your account up to the available balance in your account.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to deposit money into your account with Paytm Payments Bank.

Yes. Refunds, cashbacks, sweep-in from partner banks, or interest are permitted credits into your account even after March 15, 2024.

The existing deposits of Paytm Payments Bank customers maintained with partner banks can be brought back (sweep-in) to the accounts with Paytm Payments Bank, subject to the ceiling on balance prescribed for a Payments Bank.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to receive any such credits into your account with Paytm Payments Bank.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to receive any such credit into your account with Paytm Payments Bank.

Withdrawal/debit mandates will continue to get executed till there is a balance available in your account.

Auto debit mandates will continue to get executed till there is a balance available in your account.

Yes, EMIs registered with any bank other than Paytm Payments Bank can continue.

FAQs on Paytm Payments Bank Wallet:

Yes. You can continue to use, withdraw, or transfer to another wallet or bank account up to the balance available in the wallet.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to top-up or transfer money into the wallet.

Yes. Refunds and cashbacks are allowed to be credited.

Yes, you may approach Paytm Payments Bank or use its banking app to close your wallet and transfer the balance to an account maintained with another bank

FAQs on Money Transfer through UPI/IMPS:

No. You cannot transfer money into your Paytm Payments Bank account after March 15, 2024.

Yes. You can withdraw money from your Paytm Payments Bank account through UPI/IMPS up to the balance available in your account.

FAQs on FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank:

Yes. You can continue to use your FASTag to pay toll up to the available balance.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to top-up or recharge your FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank.

Credit balance transfer feature is not available in the FASTag product. Therefore, you will have to close your old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank and request the bank for a refund.

FAQs on National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) issued by Paytm Payments Bank:

Yes. You can continue to use your NCMC card up to the available balance.

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to top-up or recharge your NCMC card issued by Paytm Payments Bank.

Balance transfer feature is not available in the NCMC card. Therefore, you may use the card up to the available balance.

FAQs for Merchants using Paytm Payments Bank to receive payments:

No. After March 15, 2024, you will not be able to receive any credit into your bank account or wallet with Paytm Payments Bank other than refunds, cashbacks, sweep-in from partner banks, or interest.

FAQs for Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS):

Yes. You can continue to make payments from your Paytm Payments Bank account through Bharat Bill Payment System up to the balance available in your account.

FAQs on Aadhar enabled Payment System (AePS):

Yes. You can continue to withdraw using the AePS authentication, up to the balance available in your account.

FAQs on Paytm Payments Bank Business Correspondent:

Yes. The Paytm Payments Bank Business Correspondent (Bank Agent) can help you to withdraw money from your bank account up to the balance available in your account.

FAQs on Accounts frozen, lien marked, etc.:

Any lien or freeze marked as per the instructions of any law enforcement or judicial authorities on the account/wallet of a customer with Paytm Payments Bank will continue to be governed by the orders passed by such authorities.

The bank has been directed to allow withdrawal or transfer to another bank account of the customer, up to the available balance in the account / wallets.

FAQs on Onboarding of new customers:

The business restriction dated March 11, 2022, prohibiting Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding any new customers for any of its services continues to be in force. Hence, Paytm Payments Bank cannot onboard any new customers after March 11, 2022.