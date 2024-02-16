(MENAFN- Mid-East) Saudi female paramedics are making significant contributions to saving lives and improving ambulance services in Saudi Arabia. The paramedics work around the clock with the Saudi Red Crescent teams to provide emergency medical services to patients and victims of accidents.

The tasks of the female paramedics within the Saudi Red Crescent teams are diverse. They provide medical, ambulance, and educational care to raise health awareness. Female paramedics also participate in serving pilgrims during the annual Hajj season.

Sharifah Al-Bunaykah, a specialist in emergency medicine, emphasizes the importance of being prepared and ready around the clock according to the circumstances of the fieldwork. She also highlights the importance of dealing with different cases according to their severity from a humanitarian perspective.

Al-Bunaykah points to the role of Saudi women in providing humanitarian services beyond the borders of the homeland. Saudi female paramedics participated in the field response team sent to provide relief work in the aftermath of the 2023 Turkey earthquakes.

