Inspiring Recovery: Saudi German Hospital Jeddah Neurosurgeons Remove Rare Cerebellum Tumour From 5-Year- Old Layal

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Neurosurgeons at Saudi German Hospital, Jeddah removed a

rare and large tumour in the cerebellum of Layal, a five-year-old girl who arrived

at the hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Khaled Gaber, Neurosurgery Consultant at Saudi German Hospital, along with

an expert team of neurosurgeons, skilfully removed a 5 x 6 cm tumour, which was

diagnosed through an MRI scan. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed the success of

the procedure.

Layal underwent a recovery period in intensive care under close medical

supervision before being discharged home.

Saudi German Hospital Jeddah has a proven track record of successfully

performing tumour surgeries by efficiently leveraging state-of-the-art technologies,

experienced surgeons and commitment to the group ethos 'Caring Like Family'.

MENAFN16022024005446012082ID1107861426