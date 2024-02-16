India Partners Colombia On Sharing Open-Sourced Digital Public Infrastructures

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) In a bid to promote digital transformation via India stack's capacity-building programmes, India and Colombia on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, exchanged the MoU with Mauricio Lizcano, Minister of IT and Communications of Colombia here.

Both sides discussed the importance of Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs).

India Stack solutions are DPIs developed and implemented by India at population scale to provide access and delivery of public services.

The MoU intends to promote digital transformation, via India Stack, through capacity-building programmes, the exchange of best practices, the exchange of public officials and experts, the development of pilot or demo solutions and the facilitation of private sector contacts to mutually benefit the digital ecosystems of both countries.

India is keen on partnering with Colombia by building upon development partnership on digital transformation leading to a smooth adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure in Colombia.

India's DPI has expanded beyond Aadhaar and unified payments interface (UPI), creating impact across sectors, including e-commerce, gaming, fintech, banking and MSMEs.

The landscape is currently expanding beyond the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) with properties such as Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), DigiLocker 2.0, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Account Aggregator (AA), Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (Diksha) among others.

