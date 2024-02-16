PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION

This

month's distribution

increased from

the

previous

month

due

to

a slight increase

in production and in the pricing of oil and gas, as well as a slight decrease in capital costs on the Waddell Ranch Properties. There was a slight increase in oil volumes produced on the Texas Royalty Properties, offset by a decrease in the price of oil. The gas pricing for the Texas Royalty Properties increased slightly, with gas volumes remaining flat for the month.

WADDELL RANCH

In reporting December production of the Underlying Properties for this month's press release, production for oil volumes was 252,265 (gross) with average pricing of approximately $70.25 per bbl. Production for gas volumes (including gas liquids) was 861,361 Mcf (gross) with average pricing of approximately $0.93 per Mcf, which now includes the value received from plant products and natural gas liquids. Net revenue for the underlying properties of the Waddell Ranch was $17,695,081 (gross) for December. Lease Operating Expenses were $6,462,164 (gross) and Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) were $9,641,860 (gross)

for December,

netting

a

positive Net Profit Interest (NPI) of $1,591,057. This would put the Trust's proceeds of 75% as a positive $1,193,293 (net) to contribute to this month's distribution. For December, revenue was flat compared to the previous month. Oil products saw a decrease in pricing, offset by a slight increase in volumes, as the result of one additional day of production, and an increase in gas prices. CAPEX decreased due to the timing of horizontal frac costs. If current oil and gas pricing continues or declines, the Waddell Ranch Properties may or may not be able to continue to contribute to the distribution in the foreseeable future, after covering the ongoing CAPEX budget. The Waddell Ranch Properties NPI contributed to this month's distribution.

First sales received for the month of December 2023 wells were as follows: (all net to the Trust), 3.4 new drill wells, including 1.5 horizontal wells, 3.8 recompleted wells. Waiting on completion, as of December 31, 2023, were 1.1 drill wells, including 0.4 horizontal wells and 1.9 recompletion wells. Also, 1.9 wells, plugged and abandoned, were completed.

Blackbeard

has

estimated

the

projected

2023

capital

expenditure

budget

for

the

Waddell Ranch Properties to be $96.8 million (net to the Trust) with a projection of about 30.75 new drill wells and 45

recompletions, along with about 37.5 plug and abandoned wells. Approximately 90% of that budget has been incurred and is related to January through December activity.



TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Production for the underlying Texas Royalty Properties was 17,227 barrels of oil and 9,520 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalty Properties was 15,348 barrels of oil and 8,483 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $73.43 per bbl and for gas was $7.93 which includes significant NGL pricing per Mcf. This would mainly reflect production and pricing for November for oil and October for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas. This production and pricing for the underlying properties resulted in revenues for the Texas Royalty Properties of $1,340,504. Deducted from these revenues were taxes of $145,919, resulting in a Net Profit of $1,194,585 for December. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Texas Royalty Properties of $1,134,856 to this month's distribution.

