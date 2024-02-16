Defense Ministry Meets With Azerbaijani Cadets Attending Training In Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry visited the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument to the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev in the park in Ankara and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. A tribute was paid to the memory of great leaders.

The delegation was then led by Major General Elchin Khalilov, Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, and paid visits to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, several troop commands, and other military educational institutes, as well as holding discussions. At the discussions, opportunities for the growth of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of military education and personnel training were reviewed, as well as a detailed exchange of views on upcoming work in this direction, and various topics of mutual interest were addressed.

Then a meeting with cadets studying in Türkiye was conducted. Azerbaijani representatives got acquainted with the educational process of the cadets and answered their questions. A dinner with the cadets was held.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the fraternal country's HAVELSAN company. Weapons and equipment for various purposes and military means were shown to the guests.

