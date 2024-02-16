Defense Ministry Meets With Azerbaijani Cadets Attending Training In Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A group of
servicemen of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry visited the Republic
of Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the
monument to the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev in the
park in Ankara and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the
Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. A tribute was paid to
the memory of great leaders.
The delegation was then led by Major General Elchin Khalilov,
Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, and paid visits
to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, several troop commands,
and other military educational institutes, as well as holding
discussions. At the discussions, opportunities for the growth of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of military
education and personnel training were reviewed, as well as a
detailed exchange of views on upcoming work in this direction, and
various topics of mutual interest were addressed.
Then a meeting with cadets studying in Türkiye was conducted.
Azerbaijani representatives got acquainted with the educational
process of the cadets and answered their questions. A dinner with
the cadets was held.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the
fraternal country's HAVELSAN company. Weapons and equipment for
various purposes and military means were shown to the guests.
