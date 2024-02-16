UN Development Programme Administrator Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development
Programme has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I
would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your
re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
For more than 30 years, UNDP and the Republic of Azerbaijan have
enjoyed substantive cooperation across a wide range of development
areas. UNDP has been privileged to be a trusted partner in
supporting key national priorities including inclusive economic
development, governance and digitalization, climate action and
disaster management, and humanitarian mine action. UNDP is
committed to deepening the strategic cooperation with the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on these and other
mutually defined priorities in line with the Sustainable
Development Goals.
I look forward to meeting with you to discuss the strategic
partnership between UNDP and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Achim Steiner
Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme"
