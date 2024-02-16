Al Dosari Wins Red Bull Car Park Drift National Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The echoes of roaring engines and the scent of burning rubber lingered in the air as the Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final unfolded at the Qatar Racing Club in Doha.

This adrenaline-fuelled extravaganza showcased the pinnacle of drifting skills, culminating in the crowning of the 2024 champion – Mubarak Al Dosari on Tuesday.

As the sun set over the Qatar Racing Club, spectators were treated to a mesmerizing display of automotive mastery. Pre-qualifications set the stage for the main event at 6 pm, where the nation's top drifters faced off in a fierce competition for the coveted title of Red Bull Car Park Drift National Champion.



Director of Qatar Racing Club Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani with the winners and officials after the event.

The event was further elevated by the presence of Red Bull Athlete and drifting legend Abdo Feghali, adding an extra layer of excitement for both seasoned drift enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The competition unfolded with participants navigating the challenging course, demonstrating their skill, precision, and control over their powerful machines.

In the end, Mubarak Al Dosari emerged victorious, and his outstanding performance throughout the event showcased not only his skill behind the wheel but also his dedication to the art of drifting.

As the winner, Al Dosari will proudly represent Qatar at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final scheduled to take place in Oman later this year. The success of the event would not have been possible without the support of our partners: Chevrolet, Qatar Racing Club, QMMF, Al Meera, and Qatar Living. Their contributions played a crucial role in making this event an exhilarating success.