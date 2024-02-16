Maccaul Calls Ghani's Escape 'Cowardly' As Government Collapses

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States House of Representatives called the escape of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as“cowardly.”

Michael McCaul agreed with Zalmay Khalilzad's assertions regarding the failure of the former leaders of the Afghan government to maintain order, stating,“I agree, Ashraf Ghani's actions and escape were cowardly.”

Michael McCaul questioned Zalmay Khalilzad about his and the US Secretary of State's proposals for introducing more conditions into the Doha Agreement. Khalilzad responded by saying they proposed that the withdrawal of US forces should take place after an agreement between the former Afghan government and the Taliban, but after discussions with allies, it was determined that imposing additional conditions beyond the Doha Agreement would delay the withdrawal process, and if there was a need for forces, America's allies were not willing to cooperate.

Michael McCaul added that this decision led to the Taliban's domination over Afghanistan. Zalmay Khalilzad considered senior officials of the former Afghan government, especially Ashraf Ghani, as responsible for the collapse of the state and the current situation, stating,“The entire responsibility lies with the former leaders who claimed to have built the government but failed to prevent its collapse.”

McCaul also added his agreement with Khalilzad's statements, saying,“I agree! I think Ashraf Ghani's actions and escape were cowardly.”

Zalmay Khalilzad was summoned to provide explanations regarding the Doha Agreement to the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States House of Representatives on Thursday, February 15th.

In response to McCaul's question about an agreement to prevent the Taliban from entering Kabul, the former US representative for Afghan peace referred to General McKenzie, who was responsible for the withdrawal of US forces, not for ensuring security.

According to Khalilzad, after the withdrawal of foreign forces under McKenzie's leadership, chaos erupted in Kabul, and the Taliban entered the capital.

He considered the escape of Ashraf Ghani and Afghan government security commanders as the major factors contributing to these conditions.

