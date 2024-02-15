Panjsher Rival Families Reconcile After 3-Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PARAKH (Pajhwok): A 3-year long enmity between two families in the Hisa-i-Awal district of central Panjsher province has come to an end with the help of local officials and tribal elders, according to a statement on Thursday.

The feud triggered three years ago between two families in the Dasht Reout locality which led to the killing of one person, the statement said.

“The Haji Abdul Habib and Mohammad Khaliq families were involved in the feud and sometimes it led to violence between the two sides, but with the grace of Allah it was ended with the help of local elders and leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Wednesday and the two families reconciled.”

One person was killed as a result of the enmity.

Mawlavi Qiyamuddin Hanif, head of the Panjsher Ulema Council, told a gathering which was organized for the reconciliation purpose between the two families that both sides agreed to the appeal of the IEA and announced to renounce enmity and hate that was triggered by the past events and lived in brotherhood in the future.

He said that IEA never supported violence and termed reconciliation as its duty.

Deputy Governor Shah Malang Rohullah said after the takeover of the IEA the resolution of disputes through talks has regained its importance.

At the end both sides reconciled and hugged each other. They pledged to live in peace and brotherhood in the future.

