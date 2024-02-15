Clean Remedies Announces Exclusive Buy One, Get One 40% Off Sale On Organic THC And CBD Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean Remedies' must-have CBD and THC tinctures create the foundation for their organic products.

Clean Remedies even has Delta 9 THC-infused premium dark chocolate for those seeking a sweeter take on cannabis.

Clean Remedies, a leading THC and CBD company, is excited to announce their buy one, get one 40% off sale.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Remedies, a leading THC and CBD company, is excited to announce their BOGO sale. From Valentine's Day through Presidents Day, customers can buy one and get one 40% off on all of Clean Remedies' products.

Starting on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024, and continuing through Presidents Day, February 20th, 2024, customers can take advantage of this exclusive promotion online. The BOGO 40% off sale applies to a wide range of Clean Remedies' products, including organic THC and CBD tinctures , gummies, and topical CBD roll-ons for pain , providing diverse options for individuals seeking natural solutions to enhance their well-being.

This limited-time sale is the perfect opportunity for customers to stock up on their favorite organic THC and CBD products. Clean Remedies is known for their commitment to using only the highest quality, organic ingredients in their products. With a wide range of options including tinctures, topicals, and chocolates, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The BOGO 40 sale is a testament to Clean Remedies' mission of making wellness accessible to all, allowing customers to experience the benefits of their exceptional THC and CBD offerings at an irresistible value.

Clean Remedies' commitment to quality begins at the source, with their USDA-certified organic hemp farms. This distinction ensures that their hemp is cultivated without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, embodying Clean Remedies' dedication to providing customers with the cleanest and most natural remedies possible.

In addition, Clean Remedies' state-of-the-art facilities are also USDA-certified organic, underscoring the company's commitment to transparency and excellence in every step of the production process. These rigorous standards guarantee that Clean Remedies' products maintain the highest quality and purity, meeting and exceeding the expectations of customers seeking premium organic THC and CBD options.

As part of the BOGO 40 sale, Clean Remedies is also highlighting its commitment to customer satisfaction by offering speedy-quick shipping, with orders arriving within 1-3 days. This ensures that customers can promptly experience the benefits of Clean Remedies' organic THC and CBD products without unnecessary delays. Fast shipping is just another way Clean Remedies strives to exceed customer expectations and make natural wellness easily accessible to all.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to stock up on high-quality organic THC and CBD products from Clean Remedies. The BOGO sale will run from Valentine's Day (Feb. 14, 2024) to Presidents Day (Feb. 20, 2024) so mark your calendars and take advantage of this limited-time offer with code VDAY40 at checkout. For more information and to shop their products, visit Clean Remedies' website today .

