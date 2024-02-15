Ventura Introduces Bill To Legalize Psilocybin In Illinois Under Limited Use To Treat Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senator Rachel Ventura engaged in legislative proceedings at the Illinois State Capitol.

- Senator Rachel Ventura, D-JolietSPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- State Senator Rachel Ventura filed legislation in Illinois that would legalize psilocybin for adult-supervised use in a licensed service center. The legislation, known as the CURE ACT (Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens Act), aims to tackle treatment-resistant conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance abuse, eating disorders, and other mental health conditions. Additionally, it facilitates research into the safety and efficacy of psilocybin through medical, psychological, and scientific studies.“As mental health concerns rise throughout our state and nation, it's imperative to acknowledge that conventional treatments don't always suffice,” stated Ventura (D-Joliet). "Psilocybin shows promise as a potential solution, particularly for those grappling with PTSD and other mental health disorders. The ongoing research and trials have yielded encouraging results."The FDA has labeled psilocybin twice as a "breakthrough therapy" for treatment-resistant depression, indicating federal acknowledgment of its therapeutic promise. In June, the agency released its inaugural guidelines for researchers keen on investigating its potential for medical applications."Law Enforcement Action Partnership recognizes this bill as nothing short of life saving. Providing a proven means for people to work through their traumas and live happier, healthier, and more productive lives,” said Dave Franco, a retired Chicago police officer.“The benefits for mental and behavioral health can also have sizable impacts on community health and public safety.”In 2021, Oregon became the first state to legalize adult use of psilocybin through a ballot initiative. Unlike cannabis, adult use must occur at a licensed facility. In November 2022, Colorado voters approved a ballot measure, making Colorado the second state in the nation to approve a state-regulated program for legal access to psilocybin therapies. Earlier this year, the Indiana Senate committee passed a medical psilocybin research bill. Senate Bill 3695 would not allow for the sale, use, or personal possession of psilocybin in Illinois."At the current pace, demand for therapeutic psychedelic experiences and retreats is far outpacing the supply of psychedelic guides, therapists, and practitioners. We are asking that lawmakers in Illinois not let unnecessary barriers stand in the way of safe, compassionate access and quality assurance for psychedelic healing,” said Jean Lacy, founder of the Illinois Psychedelic Society .“Illinois has the opportunity to be a standard-setter for other states, creating training centers, developing standards of care, and providing a model for other states to follow. Illinois' mental health crisis is growing and there are serious consequences to withholding these medicines from those who need it."The bill would also establish the Illinois Psilocybin Advisory Board under the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation which would create a training program, ethical standards, and licensing requirements."We're dedicated to eliminating obstacles to healing in Illinois," Ventura remarked. "As additional options emerge for the public, my aspiration is for plant medicines to shed their stigma and be recognized for their safe and beneficial qualities.”Representative LaShawn Ford introduced comparable legislation in the House under HB1 . Ventura and Ford are collaborating closely to develop robust legislation. Senator Willie Preston and Senator Mike Porfirio serve as chief co-sponsors on the Senate bill, along with Representatives Jonathan Carroll, Harry Benton, and Kelly Cassidy on the House bill.“Prohibition has always been bad public policy and dangerous for public health,” stated Ford.“I'm proud to work with Senator Ventura to pass a law to help veterans struggling with PTSD and others seeking therapy to help with life challenges.”Senate Bill 3695 was filed Friday Feb 9th, and awaits committee assignment.

