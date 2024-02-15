West Bengal: TMC Leader Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As MP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday (February 15) announced that she has submitted her resignation from the Lok Sabha. However, it is notable that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet accepted this resignation.

As per parliamentary protocol, the resignation of a Lok Sabha MP is typically submitted to the Speaker. Mimi's decision to step down from the Lok Sabha adds to the recent series of resignations, as she had already relinquished her membership in two standing committees of Parliament.

Her roles included being a member of the Standing Committee on Industrial Affairs and the Joint Committee of the Union Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Chakraborty cited her dissatisfaction with the local leadership of the Trinamool Congress as the reason behind her resignation. This move underscores the internal challenges within the party that have prompted key members to distance themselves.

In a further manifestation of her discontent, Mimi also resigned from the position of chairperson of the Nalmuri and Jirangachha Block Primary Health Center Patient Welfare Association under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

