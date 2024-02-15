(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Craft Soda Favorite Grows Beyond Grocery Channel; STK, Kona Grill SLC Add Jones to Menu

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB: JSDA ), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors, and user-submitted photo labels, today announced a new food service division that expands the iconic brand beyond retail grocery to bars, restaurants, and other full service, quick service, eating and drinking organizations.

The new division is led by industry veteran Victor Petrone, Managing Director of Food Service/Hospitality at Jones, with top redistributor Dot Foods, notoriously selective of suppliers, broker Green Nature Marketing, and small format retail broker Ignite Brand Advisors as partners. The One Group, STK Steakhouse, and Kona Grill restaurants nationwide are the first to add Jones to their menus, with more food service operators to come.

"Jones brings a unique product to food service that can't be matched. Fans of our brand have long asked that we offer Jones at their local eateries and bars," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Our partnerships with Dot Foods, Green Nature and Ignite Brand Advisors lay a strong foundation for our expansion to food service, with Victor's in-depth expertise at the helm. STK and Kona Grill with a national footprint are incredible restaurants to launch our new food service program."

"Dot Foods and Jones Soda share a compelling spirit of innovation and imagination in the food industry that spans decades," said Rodd Willis, Director of Natural & Specialty at Dot Foods. "The legacy of the Jones brand resonates with our roots of bringing new ideas and products to the food industry. Our food service customers can now add Jones Soda to their menus."

"Green Nature Marketing is thrilled to partner with Jones Soda," says Nick Dionne, Vice President of Green Nature Marketing. "The brand is complementary to our portfolio of premium food and beverage, and we are excited to help bring their fun, unique craft sodas to more consumers in the foodservice space."

"We are very excited to combine the redistribution and marketing strength of Dot Foods with iconic Jones Soda for Comprehensive Operator/Distributor Growth-Programs for 2024 and beyond," said Jim Whitaker, Founder and President of Ignite Brand Advisors, which brought Dot Foods and Jones Soda together at NACs in October 2023.

"We're delighted to partner with Jones Soda, offering premium soda options as part of our STK Steakhouse experience. With unique twists on classic steakhouse dishes, signature cocktails created by best-in-class mixologists, an expansive wine list, and an atmosphere that keeps the party going from drinks to dinner, STK elevates the norms of the traditional steakhouse at every turn. Kona Grill 'America's Favorite Grill' boasts elegant design elements while serving up American classics from their Kraveable brunch, lunch, and dinner menus."

Said Stephanie Castaneda, Beverage Director of The ONE Group (owners of STK and Kona Grill). "Our world class, award-winning Vibe Dining Experience is unlike anything else out there and we are so thrilled to be able to have Jones Soda offerings to pair with our venues. Jones Soda is one of the top product integrations that we have launched, and we are excited and well on track with our long-term growth plan," concluded Castaneda.

The new food service division at Jones Soda is the first time the company has expanded into food service. Previously, Jones was solely available at retail grocery and convenience stores, or online, including major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's, Circle K Divisions, Kum & Go and many others, as well as the Jones Soda ecommerce store. The brand has recently expanded into the pet category with Jones Dog Soda For more information visit, .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB:

JSDA ) is a leading, best tasting, craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand and has a national footprint. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain and slush machines, through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit

and

.

SOURCE Jones Soda