European Night Of Poetry Celebrates Arabic & European Poetry

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The first European Night of Poetry was held celebrating literature and music at the Saudi Music Hub, Wednesday, here.

The special event featured recitals of various renowned pieces of European and Arabic poetry, inspired by the designation of the passing year as“The Year of Arabic Poetry” in Saudi Arabia by the Ministry of Culture.

Throughout the evening, the poetry was recited in eight different languages including Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish. All European poems were also recited in Arabic. Besides allowing the attendees to emerge themselves into the beautiful world of poetry, the European Night of Poetry also featured musical performances by the Saudi Music Hub.

The European Night of Poetry was organised by the European Union National Institutes of Culture (EUNIC) cluster in Saudi Arabia, specifically the Goethe Institut, Alliance Française, British Council, the Embassies of France, Italy, Austria, Spain and Germany as well as the European Union Delegation, in close collaboration with the Embassies of Poland and Portugal and the Saudi Music Hub.

Tags#Arabic Poetry #European Night of Poetry #European Union #Saudi Music Commission #Saudi Music Hub