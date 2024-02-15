World To Focus On Azerbaijan During COP29, Says Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The world will focus on Azerbaijan, during the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku this year, Mark Libby, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year. I believe that with this measure, the country will focus primarily on financing issues. This will demonstrate how Azerbaijan is managing the transition to a "green" economy. Much attention will be paid to Azerbaijan as a hydrocarbon-producing country, just as the UAE was previously paid attention to. In addition, attention will be focused on how Azerbaijan will form a new vision of its role in the energy infrastructure of the country and the world," he added.

Recall that the ambassador visited Lankaran today. This is Mr. Libby's first visit to Azerbaijan's regions.

The ambassador met with exchange program graduates as well as a Fulbright English teaching assistant working at Lankaran State University.

It is worth noting that since 1995, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been convened every year. The event aims to examine global progress in combating climate change. COP29 will take place in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made during the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.