KU Registers Patents In 14Th IIFME Edition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University said on Thursday that its patent and intellectual property office won international medals during its participation in 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME).

The University said in a press release that the exhibition included a group of Kuwait University researchers, who registered their inventions in the US Patent Office of the Department of Commerce.

Prof. Bader Al-Enzi from the Department of Environmental Technology at the College of Life Sciences received the gold medal with honors and the Panda Medal from the Chinese Invention Society for an air pollution control invention.

Dr. Fawaz Al-Zaabi from the dentistry department received the gold medal for his invention of a technique to replicate soft tissue anatomy using a multi-purpose 3-dimensional resin printed prototype for implant supported fixed prostheses.

Dr. Osama Mohammad, Dr. Ammar Bahman, and Dr. Sarah Barghash from Mechanical Engineering Department at the College of Engineering and Petroleum received a medal for their patent for "Air Conditioning System with Solar-powered Subcooling System."

Dr. Nawaf Al-Juwaihel from Mechanical Engineering Department at the College of Engineering and Petroleum received the gold medal with honors as a research assistant from Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research in cooperation with Dr. Nasser Al-Sayegh and Dr. Hussain Bahzad.

Kuwait University's patent and intellectual property office ensured that all researches register their patents for their inventions and protect their intellectual rights.

It pointed out in a press release that researchers' achievements were a culmination of efforts, support and creativity encouragement. (end)

