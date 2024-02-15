Army Cheif Receives British Military Delegtion

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, met on Thursday with a British military delegation led by Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland, the Chief of Joint Operations in the British Army.Hunaiti and the delegation discussed various aspects of cooperation and coordination concerning the armed forces of both countries.

