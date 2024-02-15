(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2028 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market?

The Asia Pacific business travel market size reached US$ 445.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 680.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market

The Asia Pacific silica sand market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the expanding construction industry and the increasing demand for glass manufacturing. Silica sand, known for its high purity and strength, is a key raw material in the production of glass, including flat glass for buildings and automobiles, as well as container glass for food and beverages. In addition to this, the growing urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia further fuels the demand for both construction-related applications and glass products, which in turn is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rising utilization of silica sand in the foundry industry and hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas extraction, is also augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the expanding foundry industry, due to the increasing demand from the automotive and machinery sectors, which use silica sand to create molds for casting metals, is acting as another significant factor in the market. Additionally, technological advancements in the processing and beneficiation of silica sand are enhancing its quality and suitability for various applications, thereby driving market growth. Besides this, the rising focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly mining practices, which leads to the development of more efficient and less invasive extraction techniques, is creating a positive outlook for the market. These factors, combined with a strong potential for growth in various industrial applications, are expected to propel the Asia Pacific silica sand market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Silica Sand Industry Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use:



Glass Industry

Foundry

Hydraulic Fracturing

Filtration

Abrasives Others

Breakup by Country:



China

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Japan

Australia Others

