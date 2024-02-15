(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Article: Harvesting Innovation:” Unleash the potential of agriculture technology at the AgriNext Awards & Conference, featuring cutting-edge solutions and insightful conference sessions.

Dubai, UAE, 15th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , AJ Group is delighted to introduce the inaugural AgriNext Conference, a groundbreaking event set to unfold in the dynamic city of Dubai. Following the success of organizing six FiNext conferences, AJ Group and InternetShine Corp. are now gearing up for the AgriNext Awards and Conference. The primary objective is to create a cohesive platform that brings together Agriculture and Agtech start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), established technology providers, investors, institutions, and various other stakeholders to foster collective connections and engagements.







Encompassing a diverse range of subjects, the conference delves into areas such as agricultural security, precision farming, sustainable practices, and technological innovations within the agriculture sector. The vision for the AgriNext Conference extends beyond being merely an event; rather, it aims to function as a dynamic platform that facilitates the exchange of insights, the formation of alliances, and the acquisition of knowledge among entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, practitioners, and enthusiasts alike. The aspiration is for this conference to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of agricultural technology by fostering collaboration and the dissemination of cutting-edge information.

Join us on a transformative odyssey at the much-anticipated Agrinext Awards & Conference, presented by AJ Group, India, and InternetShine Corp. USA. Taking place at Crowne Plaza Dubai – Dubai Festival City on November 13th and 14th, 2024, this event is poised to bring together trailblazers in Agriculture and Agriculture Technology. The two-day extravaganza encompasses the prestigious Excellence in Agriculture Awards, enlightening conference sessions, and an expo showcasing state-of-the-art solutions. Come celebrate the visionaries transforming farming practices, delve into the latest agri-tech trends, and engage with industry titans. Be part of the convergence of agriculture and technology, shaping a sustainable and advanced future for global farming. The AgriNext Conference serves as your portal to the forefront of agri-tech evolution.







Anas Jawed, CEO and Co-Founder of InternetShine emphasises our dedication to collaboration and technological innovation, positioning the AgriNext Conference as a pivotal force in establishing a global community committed to revolutionising the agriculture sector.

As we embark on this transformative journey, the event promises to bring together the brightest minds and pioneers in Agriculture Technology. From the prestigious Agriculture Tech Awards recognizing excellence to insightful conference sessions and an expo showcasing cutting-edge solutions, the AgriNext Conference is a celebration of those revolutionizing farming practices.

Here are some of the confirmed speakers for the Dubai event:



Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas: Chief Executive Officer, TOL Biotech, USA.

Mr. Hussein Al Hussein: Regional Manager – MENA, Farm To Plate.

Mr. Youssef Mamou: Founder & co-CEO at YolaFresh.

Faissal Sehboui: Managing Director of AgriEdge.

Richard Kohn: Global Marketing Director of The Marchitect.

Abdel Rahman: Chief Executive Officer of Ivvest.

Aziza Inoubli: Regional Lead EMENA of Briter.

Shirley Shahar: Co-Founder of DANA Venture Builder

Hassan Halawy: General Manager of Elite Agro Projects. Gaurav Narang: Founder of CityGreens.

Embark on an immersive journey that promises a transformative experience! Seize the opportunity to reserve your place at the AgriNext Conference now, and position yourself as an essential contributor to shaping the future landscape of agriculture.

To secure your spot and gain access to comprehensive details, kindly navigate to our official website , or connect with our dedicated team. This is your chance to be a part of the vanguard in agricultural innovation-don't let it slip away! Join us in this groundbreaking event and immerse yourself in the forefront of advancements that are reshaping the trajectory of agriculture.

