Italy-Funded Project Empowers Vulnerable Communities In Southern Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A joint visit was conducted on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Embassy of Italy in Amman, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the FAO Representation in Jordan, and the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) to the site of the project“Sustainable Production and Utilisation of Agro-natural Resources [SPUAR]” in Maan Governorate.

The project“SPUAR” aims at establishing a sustainable enterprise using the agro-natural resources (land, water, vegetation) available in the governorate. The project targeted 120 households, including female-headed households, youth, and people with disabilities, with actions that include rooftop water harvesting systems, and provision of food processing equipment and capacity building.

During their visit to five water harvesting wells and two food processing projects in Wadi Mousa and Shobak, the officials met and interacted with beneficiaries of the food processing projects. The beneficiaries shared their success stories and demonstrated their expertise through engaging discussions and presentations.

On behalf of the minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Dogan said,“Among the celebrations of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Ministry of Agriculture plays a big role in the process of achieving an economic modernisation in the country by creating development, especially in the periphery regions, targeting sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the agricultural sector at all levels.”



He added that“the ACC is responsible for providing subsidised financing by adopting programs that support modern technology, empowering women and unemployed youth, and supporting the path of rural development”.



“This project came to support the beneficiaries in partnership with the FAO, which achieved the desired results to enable them to establish their agricultural projects.”

Luciano Pezzotti, Italian ambassador to Jordan, expressed to be impressed by the dedication and resilience of Maan communities involved in the SPUAR project.“Witnessing their success stories firsthand, from the innovative water harvesting techniques to the expertise showcased in food processing, leaves no doubt about the transformative power of collaborative efforts.”



This project serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that sustainable practices can empower vulnerable communities, enhance food security and create income-generating opportunities. Italy, through AICS, is proud to be a partner in this impactful initiative, and we remain committed to supporting Jordan's journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

SPUAR is already empowering Maan communities through sustainable practices, offering a promising model for the future.

