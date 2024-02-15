Jehan Radwan Unveils An Opus: A Journey To Mars Through The Lens Of NASA’S Hirise Camera

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Newly released to the public, this extraordinary book inviting readers on a journey unlike any other,“Planet Mars: Up Close Like Never Before” Authored by Jehan Radwan, a former online student in astrophysics at the University of Australia, quantum mechanics at Georgetown University, and with a certification in cellular biology from Harvard University.

This book is a visual odyssey that offers a glimpse into the enigmatic world of our neighboring planet, Mars.“Planet Mars: Up Close Like Never Before” is available for purchase at:

With a unique Swedish-Egyptian heritage, Jehan Radwan has carefully curated a collection of color-enhanced Martian images and clear, engaging facts that are as enlightening as they are breathtaking.

The stunning visuals in the book, sourced from NASA's archives and captured by the HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera aboard the Reconnaissance Orbiter, reveal the Martian surface with clarity and detail unmatched by any other camera sent from Earth.

“Planet Mars: Up Close Like Never Before” is not just a book; It stands as a testament to the planet's inspiring beauty and the spirit of pure human curiosity combined with superior scientific research.

Each page brings to life the diverse landscapes of Mars, from deep canyons to gorgeous patterns etched onto its icy poles. Readers are invited to witness a Martian sunset with its magical twilight, captured by NASA's Spirit rover, offering a perspective that only a handful have seen.

Jehan's expertise and her keen eye for aesthetics, developed over 23 years in fashion, are evident in the book's minimalistic layout and design. The high-resolution images boast an astonishing detail of 30 cm/pixel, that theoretically could capture a human shadow from 200-300 km above the Martian surface. It's an admiration for the power of the HiRISE camera – the most potent camera sent to another planet.

“This book is a labor of love and a tribute to the scientists and dreamers who look up at the night sky and wonder,” says Jehan Radwan.“I wanted to create something that not only showcases the enchanting beauty of Mars but also makes the discoveries behind our explorations accessible to everyone.”

Join Jehan Radwan in this grand adventure that stretches across millions of miles, to a world that continues to fascinate and inspire generations.

About Jehan Radwan:

Jehan Radwan is the visionary founder of multiple start-up brands. Her diverse heritage and extensive experience in fashion, combined with a profound scientific knowledge acquired through her online studies in astrophysics at the University of Australia, quantum mechanics at Georgetown University, and certification in cellular biology from Harvard University, have merged in the creation of this captivating book.

About HiRISE:

The High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) aboard NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter has been operational since 2006. It has provided the highest resolution images of Mars ever seen, revealing detailed, breathtaking landscapes that continue to aid scientists in understanding the Martian environment.

