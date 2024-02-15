Nursultan Nazarbayev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Kazakhstan
Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the
Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich.
I sincerely congratulate you on the victory in the presidential
election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This victory marks the culmination of the people's support for
your reform programs on increasing the welfare of the population,
strengthening social protection, as well as on many other important
issues. You have done tremendous things as the head of the state,
and you continue to serve for the prosperity of the people of
Azerbaijan.
You are well aware that I have a special attitude towards you
and your country. I highly value our friendship and mutual
confidence.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, a good mood,
and new successes in your high-state activity for the prosperity of
the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.
By restoring the territorial integrity of your country, you have
fulfilled your father Heydar Aliyev's dream, and at the same time,
you have become a hero of the people.
Best wishes,
Nursultan Nazarbayev
First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan"
