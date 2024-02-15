Global Silicon On Insulator Market Share, Industry Trends And Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)



IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled

“ Silicon on Insulator

Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ”

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

silicon on insulator

market

size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Silicon on Insulator Market?

The global silicon on insulator market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during 2023-2028.

What is

Silicon on Insulator ?

Silicon on insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor technology that is characterized by a thin layer of crystalline silicon. It is inherently more radiation resistant as compared to traditional bulk silicon, making it suitable for aerospace and nuclear applications. It is integrated with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology, simplifying manufacturing processes and reducing costs. It reduces parasitic capacitance and leakage currents, leading to faster switching speeds and lower power consumption in electronic devices, which results in improved overall performance, making it ideal for high-speed applications. It consumes less energy by eliminating the need to power the entire silicon substrate, making it more energy efficient. It enhances device yield and reliability, reducing defects and improving the overall quality of semiconductor products.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: /silicon-on-insulator-market/requestsample

Silicon on Insulator

Market

Trends and Industry Demand:

The growing need for high-performance electronic devices, such as smartphones, 5G base stations, and the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. SOI technology enhances the performance of these devices by reducing power consumption and improving speed. Besides this, the IoT ecosystem relies on energy-efficient, compact, and reliable devices.

The low power consumption and integration capabilities of SOI make it crucial for IoT applications, ranging from wearable gadgets to smart home appliances. In addition, the increasing demand for SOI, as its ability to support radio-frequency (RF) circuits is crucial for the development of 5G infrastructure, including base stations and small cells, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the automotive industry relies on semiconductor technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and infotainment systems, which is catalyzing the demand for SOI.

Apart from this, the growing utilization of SOI in the aerospace and defense industries due to its radiation resistance and high-reliability characteristics is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are improving SOI technology, making it even more attractive for various applications.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Silicon on Insulator Industry:



GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.)

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.

Soitec

STMicroelectronics

SUMCO Corporation

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. United Microelectronics Corporation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Wafer Size:



300 mm 200 mm

Breakup by Wafer Type:



FD-SOI

RF-SOI

PD-SOI Others

Breakup by Technology:



Smart Cut

BESOI

SiMOX

ELTRAN SoS

Breakup by Product:



RF FEM Products

MEMS Devices

Power Products

Optical Communication Image Sensing

Breakup by Application:



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom and Telecom

Industrial

Photonics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163