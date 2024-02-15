After Success Of 'Gaon Chalo', BJP To Launch Beneficiary Contact Campaign In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) After the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign, the BJP will now launch a beneficiary contact campaign in Rajasthan.

Those who have been benefited by the Centre's various welfare schemes will be contacted and their problems while availing the benefits will be noted, said BJP state president C.P. Joshi.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said,“Just last week, a 'Gaon Chalo' campaign was launched by the BJP, in which the problems of the villagers were heard and a dialogue was also held with the beneficiaries of PM Modi's public welfare schemes.”

Joshi informed the media that in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections three organisational marathon meetings were held under the leadership of BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal on Wednesday.

The action plan of the programmes to be organised in the Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming days was discussed in detail in these meetings.

A discussion on 'Beneficiary Contact Campaign” was held and an outline of this campaign was chalked out. This campaign would run from February 25 to March 5, he said.

A meeting of the coordinators and co-convenors of Atal Samvad Kendra was held under the IT wing of the party. National General Secretary Sunil Bansal explained in detail to the state group about the upcoming action plans and implementation.

