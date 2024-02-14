Azerbaijan Informs UN Security Council On Its Contribution To Fight Against Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's
permanent representative to the UN, Yashar Aliyev informed the
Security Council on Azerbaijan's contribution to the fight against
climate crisis at an open debate of the UN Security Council on the
theme“The impact of climate change and food insecurity on the
maintenance of international peace and security”, Trend reports.
"Mr. President,
At the outset, I would like to congratulate the delegation of
the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on assuming the presidency of
the Security Council and convening this important open debate to
examine the dynamic interrelationships between climate change and
food insecurity under the leadership of the President of Guyana
H.E. Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. We are grateful to the briefers for
their insightful presentations.
Climate change remains the defining challenge of ourtime, having
an alarming effect on societies and ecosystems, disproportionally
impacting low-income and fragile countries, affecting livelihoods,
underlying vulnerabilities, contributing to instability and thus
underscoring the urgency of concerted and sustained efforts and
recommitting to a global vision of sustainable development.
In its consensus resolution 77/276, entitled "Request for an
advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the
obligations of States in respect of climate change", co-sponsored
by Azerbaijan, the General Assembly recognized that climate change
is an unprecedented challenge of civilizational proportions and
that the well-being of present and future generations of humankind
depends on our immediate and urgent response to it.
Regions and countries worst affected by the challenges of
climate change are entitled to much greater support, and we look
forward to productive proceedings in the World Court and their
important outcomes for long overdue climate justice.
Climate change and food insecurity are often inter-connected,
having the potential to impact on levels of security and stability
in certain regions or countries.
Multilateral cooperation in support of the countries that are
particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change
and have significant capacity constraints, such as the least
developed countries and small island developing States, must be
among the top priorities of international action and support.
As the President of the twenty-ninth session of the Conference
of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change, Azerbaijan is committed to working inclusively and
collaboratively to ensure the success of the Conference and will
spare no efforts to contribute to the fight against the climate
crisis and promoting and strengthening international solidarity. It
is noteworthy that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was
reached in the context of promoting the regional peace agenda.
As a practical step in our national capacity, the President of
Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev has declared 2024 the "Green World
Solidarity Year". Azerbaijan has also set an ambitious goal to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050 in its Nationally
Determined Contributions (NDCs), in line with the global pledge to
limit global warming to 1.5°C. Our top priorities include the
renewable energy share increase in the total installed electrical
capacity, aiming to reach 30% by 2030. This high target is
established, primarily, to improve energy efficiency and introduce
innovative solutions in urban environment, transport systems, and
industry.
With the end of the 30-year occupation of its territories by
Armenia, Azerbaijan has initiated a peace agenda and immediately
proceeded to addressing the disastrous consequences of the war on
the region's environment and biodiversity caused by the depredatory
exploitation of mineral resources, massive destruction of forests,
pollution of water basins and large-scale mine contamination in the
formerly occupied territories.
Azerbaijan is currently undertaking extensive post-conflict
rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration efforts in its
liberated territories. These activities are based on
climate-friendly, environmentally clean technologies, as well as
"smart" and "green" approaches. Azerbaijan is determined to
transform these areas into "Carbon Neutral" zone by 2050, marked by
innovative approaches such as the establishment of "green energy"
zones, sustainable agriculture, eco- friendly transport, smart
cities, smart villages, and reforestation programs covering
thousands of hectares of land.
In concluding, I would like to emphasize that the challenges
facing the world today, including in particular the climate crisis
and acute food insecurity, and practical and meaningful solutions
and strategies that need to be taken in that regard necessitate,
first and foremost, strengthened global unity and solidarity and
more effective and trusted multilateralism grounded in the U.N.
Charter and international law.
Thank you", said Yashar Aliyev.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107854090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.